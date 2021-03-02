Post Register

Top Menu

Main Menu


Juan Cristobal Paulino

Obituaries
0
Share:

April 30, 1960 – February 20, 2021
Juan Cristobal Paulino, 60, of Austin, Texas, died on Saturday, February 20, 2021. Services will take place on Monday, March 1 at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas with the visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. and Catholic liturgy at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the Lockhart City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.

Share:
Previous Article

JULIO C. RAMIREZ

Next Article

Jacqueline Koehler

Related articles

Leave a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

ADVERTISE - SUBSCRIBE - E-PRINT EDITION