April 30, 1960 – February 20, 2021

Juan Cristobal Paulino, 60, of Austin, Texas, died on Saturday, February 20, 2021. Services will take place on Monday, March 1 at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas with the visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. and Catholic liturgy at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the Lockhart City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.