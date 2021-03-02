Jacqueline Koehler Share:







Jacqueline Koehler passed away peacefully at her home on February 28th, 2021. She was born on February 4, 1940, to Jack Taylor and Edna Taylor Jackson of Waelder, Texas. Jackie grew up in Waelder and moved to Lockhart with her mother as a teenager. She attended and graduated Lockhart High School and then married her high school sweetheart, William Koehler on June, 28, 1958 in Lockhart, Texas. They were blessed with a happy marriage of 61 years.

We are blessed for her earthly life as well as certain of her Heavenly One!

Preceded in Death by: husband, William Koehler; son, Kevin Koehler; father, Jack Taylor and mother, Edna Jackson. Jackie is survived by her son, Gary Koehler and wife Charlotte Koehler, of Belton, Texas; daughter, Phyllis Raemsch and husband Tommy Raemsch, of Lockhart, Texas and daughter-in-law Kelley Koehler, of Lockhart. She is survived by her two brothers, Mark Jackson and wife Sandra, of Austin and James Jackson of Cloud croft, New Mexico. She is also survived by grandson Chad Raemsch, of Lockhart, Texas; granddaughter Natalie Cain and husband Peyton Cain and great grandson Connor Cain, of Seguin, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The American Heart Association. A graveside service was held at Delhi Baptist Church Cemetery on March 3, 2021 at 3 PM. Pallbearers were Chad Raemsch, Peyton Cain, Jason Koehler, Allan Swayze, James McEachern and Michael Reed.