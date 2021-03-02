Maria Serrato Gray Share:







Maria “Tita” Serrato Gray earned her wings on February 9, 2021. She was only 66 years of age. Tita was born and raised in Lockhart, TX to parents Abraham and Refugio Serrato on July 19, 1954.

Tita loved being a mother and grandmother to 5 children, 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was very dependable who gave whole heartedly. Tita was always there to lean on and forgave easily with open arms. She enjoyed cooking family meals and watching The Voice and Family Feud. Many will argue that she was “The Best Mother” anyone could have asked for.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George Edward Gray (2018); 2 sisters, Adella Melendez and Marcy Salazar; 2 brothers, Sam Serrato ad Richard Serrato and a niece, Amber Serrato.

A void has been left in many hearts including her children: Edward Gray, Anthony Gray, Carrie Lee Gray, Melonie Marie Gray and Ruthie Ann Gray; 2 brothers, Abraham Serrato Jr. and Luis Serrato; 3 sisters, Alma Gutierrez, Adriana Rice and Rosie Serrato; 9 grandchildren, Trevion Gray, Trevon Gray, Tamaria Gray, Ahkeilah Asberry, Jacquai Gray, Amaya Gray, Avery Gray, Aiden Gray and Asia Gray; 5 great grandchildren, and 11 nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home on March 6, 2021 beginning at 11 am.