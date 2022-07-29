Jimmy Pruitt Jeffrey Share:







Jimmy Pruitt Jeffrey age 82 of Lockhart, TX, passed away peacefully July 26, 2022.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his wife Gloria (Joey) Jeffrey, daughter Glenda Jeffrey, parents James and Louise Jeffrey, sister Ursula Gaines of Austin and stepson Bobby Roberts of Prairie Lea. He is survived by his son Jim Jeffrey and wife Stacey of Hutto, TX, stepdaughter Mary West and husband Billy of Lockhart, TX, 6 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

Jimmy attended law school at the University of Texas but quit law school and returned home to run the family farm and ranch after his father suffered a stroke. He loved country music, dancing and socializing. Jimmy and his wife Gloria (Joey) held monthly jam sessions at the Prairie Lea Community Center for over 10 years where family and friends would enjoy good country music, fellowship and watching Jimmy play his homemade tub bass. Jimmy will be missed by many who will cherish all the stories he has told over the years.

To celebrate his life, there will be a graveside service at the Lockhart Cemetery that will be announced at a future date.