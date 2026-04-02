Community Calendar

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Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt

Golden Age Home will host its Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt on Friday, April 3rd, from 10 a.m. to noon. This FREE, Family-Friendly event will feature hot dogs, a petting zoo, game booths, an egg hunt, and more. Candy donations can be dropped off at Golden Age Home or purchased through our Amazon wishlist. Amazon.com Volunteers are also needed. Signup at: Golden Age Home: 2026 Community Easter Egg Hunt at Golden Age Home.

Easter Eggstravaganza at 4:12 kids

Hop into fun at the ultimate egg hunt! 4:12 Kids presents their 6th Annual Easter Eggstravaganza on April 4, 2026 at 12 pm sharp. Join them at the Lockhart Little League Sports Complex. There will be games, crafts, petting zoo, shopping, food, face painting and the Easter Bunny will also be there. If you would like to volunteer, sponsor or be a vendor, info can be found at www.412kids.org.

Book Donation Needed

The Dr. Eugene Clark Library is now accepting donations of new or used books in good condition for the Friends of the Library Book Sale on May 15, 16 and 18. We do not accept magazines, textbooks, encyclopedias or VHS tapes. Donations may be taken to the library at 217 S. Main.

Caldwell County Food Baskets

Food Baskets available at Caldwell County Food Bank: Caldwell County Food Bank has food baskets available at the food bank on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Tuesdays from 12 to 6 p.m. at 901 Bois D’Arc in Lockhart. There is a limit of two food baskets per month to households that qualify.

ESL Classes taught at library

Lockhart Community Action ESL Classes will be taught with experience tutors at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library on Tuesday and Thursday from 1-3 p.m. For more information call 512-398-3223.

Farmers & Artisans Market

The Farmers & Artisans Market of Lockhart is held every Saturday on Main and Market streets by the Caldwell County Courthouse on the Lockhart square from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Storytime at area Libraries

Dr. Eugene Clark Library hosts preschool story time every Wednesday at 10 a.m. Please join them at 217 S. Main Street in Lockhart, TX to take part in this fun event.

JB Nickells Library in Luling hosts three different story times. Wednesday from 11-11:30 am for ages 2-4 and 11:30am -12 pm for ages 4-6. All ages are welcome for the entire hours. Also, children ages 6 and up are welcome to come from 2-3 pm for story time. Join them at 215 S. Pecan Street in Luling, TX,

Martindale Community Library located at 411 Main Street in Martindale, TXhosts Pre-K story time on Thursdays from 11am-12 pm.

Book Drive Donations Needed

The Dr. Eugene Clark Library is now accepting donations of new or used books in good condition for the Friends of the Library Book Sale on May 15, 16 and 18. We do not accept magazines, textbooks, encyclopedias or VHS tapes. Donations may be taken to the library at 217 S. Main.