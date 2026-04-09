50 Lions to roar this weekend Share:









5th Annual 50 Lions who can cook slated for Friday

By Leesa Teale

LPR Publisher

This Friday will bring one of the

most anticipated events in

Lockhart. The Education

Foundation for Lockhart ISD will

once again host their fundraiser to benefit local

teachers and their students. The Foundation supports

student programs, projects and initiatives that do not receive tax-based

funding. It also promotes and recognizes academic excellence by students

and innovative instruction by teachers and staff.

For 5 years a group of

dedicated members of the community have brought this event to

help fund various needs in the classrooms of LISD. Event Chairman,

Jeffry Michelson, brings the team together every year, to make the

event a huge success. “We appreciate everyone’s continued support for

LISD. This event couldn’t happen without the Lockhart community,”

stated Michelson.

The first few years the event was held at the Lockhart Lions Club.

With 200 attendees the first year, the event has had to move to

Lockhart City Park as attendance has grown to 700.

Advanced tickets for the event can be purchased for $50

or $60 at the door. As in year’s past attendees are encouraged

to come hungry. Beginning at 6:30 pm, attendees start making their way in to the three big tents that connect all the excitement under one big roof. This adults only event provides ticket holders an endless menu of delicious recipes made and served up by area organizations and community members. Chefs were asked in March to choose a category for their dish and give the name of their recipe. Twenty six teams will vie to win in their selected categories of: appetizers, entrees, desserts and soup/chili. Michelson explained their are approximately 7 different dishes in each category. Rules also state that teams cannot cook the same thing they did in previous years so each team will bring a new recipe to the table this year. Attendees hold the power to choose who wins the coveted iron skillet award for best of in their category. Each ticket comes with tokens that you slip into the cups of your favorite recipes to be counted and then teams are awarded at the end of the night an award and bragging rights for the rest of the year.

Food is not the only thing being served up. Attendees receive drink tickets for beer, wine, soft drinks and water. You also have the opportunity to purchase drinks on your own as well. A DJ will also be spinning some great tunes all night long as well.

Shortly after doors open, one of the highlights of the night begins…. the coveted grab bag purchases are up for grabs. And grab is the key word. Even though there are 100-150 bags for sale, these bags sell out quickly. Each bag sells for $20 and contains gift cards and items valued at $25 up to $100. Gift cards from businesses inside and outside of the area, bottles of spirits and much more can be found in the bags.

As the night goes on, live auction items are on display for the culmination of the night’s big live auction event. Get your hands ready to raise and purchase one of the many great items curated. Last year the auction brought in over $35,000 thanks to the generosity of the bidders. One reason why the bidding goes above face value on many items, is the bidders know that their money is going to a great cause for the children in the LISD schools. This year’s auction includes many great prizes. From trips to guns to facial treatments to items made by the LHS students.

Big ticket items included in this years auction include:

•Bull Elk Hunt on Schmidt Ranch

•Week trip to Pagosa Springs

•Golf for 4 at TPC San Antonio

•2 night stay at Hyatt Lost Pines Resort

•A fire pit and picnic table made by LHS students

•Ruger American Gen 2 Rifle

•Kimber Micro 9mm pistol

•Handmade Halliburton Custom Rod

•Fishing trip for 4 in Matagorda

•Dove hunt in Argentina

•Life in Paradise 2 night stay

•Botox treatment by Dr. Shah

•Diamond Glow Facial treatment with Kristi Cardona.

More exciting items will be at the event as well. Republic services is the Michelin Star Sponsor as well as many others to be recognized at the event.

Advanced tickets can be purchased at Printing Solutions, State Farm and Lockhart Post-Register and online at foundation4lisd.com. If you cannot make the event but would still like to donate to the cause you may do so at the same website.

Members of the Board of Directors of the Foundation represent a cross section of the Lockhart community and are dedicated to students and educators and their success.

The Education Foundation was established in 2014 to provide additional funds beyond the normal operating budget for Lockhart ISD teachers and staff. The Education Foundation for Lockhart ISD:

•Cultivates and supports innovation to benefit students and staff and enhance the mission of the school district.

•Supports activities not funded by tax revenue.

•Solicits funding from private and corporate sources.

•Provides grant funding through a process developed and overseen by a volunteer committee, representing business, community and educational leaders.