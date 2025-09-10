Area ceremonies to remember those who lost their lives on 9/11 Share:







New Braunfels

City of New Braunfels will hold a ceremony marking the anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

On September 11th, 2025, a ceremony marking the anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks on New York City, Washington D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania will be held.

The local event will begin at 7:25 am and will feature members of the New Braunfels Fire Department and Police Department Honor Guard. They will march from the downtown Central Fire Station on Hill Avenue to the Main Plaza for a ceremony that will begin at approximately 7:40am. The event will include a flag raising and lowering ceremony at 7:46am, commemorating when American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center. The ceremony will also include an invocation, brief remarks from local dignitaries, a bell ringing in memory of fallen first responders, and a performance of Amazing Grace by the New Braunfels Firefighters Pipes and Drums.

Traffic around the Main Plaza will be closed starting at approximately 7:15am. Those wishing to attend the ceremony should gather on the Main Plaza near the flagpole and bandstand. The event will conclude and traffic on the Plaza will return to normal at approximately 8:15am.

San Marcos

The San Marcos Fire Department is honored to host a newly reimagined 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony and Stair Climb on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at our new Fire Training Facility.

The event titled The Last Alarm Challenge, will feature six symbolic stations designed to honor the courage and sacrifice of first responders on 9/11:

•110 Step-Ups-Representing the stairs climbed within the World Trade Center.

•Rescue Carry-Simulating the evacuation of victims from the collapse zone to medical staging areas.

•Tools of the Trade-Representing the transport of rescue equipment to the scene.

•Breach Point-Simulating the forced entry into collapsed structures.

•Debris Search-Representing the search for victims beneath rubble.

•Victim Search and Rescue-Simulating efforts to locate and rescue individuals inside collapsed buildings.

This is not a competitive event. It will not be timed, nor will there be awards. Instead, it serves as a solemn tribute to the lives lost during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, and a reflection on the bravery of those who answered the call.

San Marcos

Gary Job Corps Center students and staff commemorate “Patriot Day”. On September 11 will mark the 11th anniversary of the observance of “Patriot Day” held on the Gary Job Corps Center.

“We are privileged to share the occasion with our staff and students”, Gary Job Corps Center Director Norman Turner said. “It is with a heavy heart that we commemorate the day – our personal involvement is the loss of one of our own, PFC Kristian Menchaca (US Army), who lost his life in Iraq.

We know that the price of freedom comes with a cost. Gary Job Corps would like to express gratitude, especially to the first responders, military, and police for their sacrifices everyday.”