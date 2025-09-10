New Chapter for Lockhart’s Rodeo Tradition: Share:







Chisholm Trail Roundup will have a different look in 2026

LOCKHART, TX

The Lockhart Chamber of Commerce recently shared an important update on Monday regarding the future of the Chisholm Trail Roundup (CTR), the community’s long-standing annual celebration of rodeo, music, food, and fun.

For decades, CTR has been a cornerstone of Lockhart’s traditions — and while the heart of the event remains the same, the Chamber is evolving its role to ensure the continued success of this beloved celebration and create opportunities for the community to carry forward cherished traditions.

Shifting the Rodeo

Tradition

Beginning in 2026, the Chamber will no longer produce the rodeo portion of CTR.

“The rodeo is a beloved tradition in Lockhart, and we deeply respect its history and its role in bringing people together,” said James Bowman, Chairman of the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce. “However, producing the rodeo requires well over $150,000 in temporary infrastructure and thousands of volunteer hours each year. We believe the rodeo deserves the full attention of experts who live and breathe rodeo, and we invite organizations from that community to step forward and continue this proud tradition.”

The Chamber extends its heartfelt gratitude to the many individuals and groups who have worked tirelessly to bring the rodeo to life over the years — including Pegasus and their team, who contributed more than 1,400 volunteer hours in 2025, and 2025 rodeo chairs Linda and Hoppy Haden.

An Invitation to the Rodeo Community

The Chamber believes that rodeo is an integral part of Lockhart’s story and is eager to see this tradition thrive.

“We invite the rodeo community to consider who might be interested in continuing the rodeo here in Lockhart,” said Megan Carvajal, President & CEO of the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce. “The Chamber remains committed to supporting whoever steps up to take the reins, and we look forward to collaborating with the group that carries this tradition forward.”

Community organizations or individuals interested in exploring this opportunity are encouraged to contact the Chamber for more information.

Looking Ahead

While the Chamber steps away from producing the rodeo, it remains fully committed to delivering an engaging Chisholm Trail Roundup festival that celebrates heritage, community, and fun. Planning is already underway, and more details about the festival format, schedule, and new opportunities will be shared in the coming months.

“Our goal is to create an experience that reflects what the community loves most about CTR,” said Carvajal. “We’re excited about what’s ahead and look forward to sharing more soon.”

About the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce

The Lockhart Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to supporting local businesses, fostering community pride, and celebrating Lockhart’s unique traditions. Through its events, advocacy, and partnerships, the Chamber continues to invest in

Lockhart’s vibrant future.

The mission of the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce is to promote a prosperous business environment for our members and enhance our community.