By Meagan Koenning,

Andrea Chance

The following article is the third installment of a multi-week series focusing on raising awareness about domestic violence. October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and we hope to educate our community on this very important issue. In our communities, the Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center has been serving victims of domestic and dating violence, sexual assault, and child abuse since 1978. Last year, HCWC served 2,257 victims of abuse (face-to-face) primarily from Hays and Caldwell Counties. 1,165 of those were victims of domestic violence.

There are three key parts of the brain to understand when discussing trauma: the Prefrontal Cortex, the rational brain; the Limbic System, the emotional center (where trauma is often stored); and the Hindbrain, the survival brain.

It’s important to recognize that talk therapy isn’t always enough; some individuals need creative, nonverbal ways to express and heal, and that’s where art can make a powerful difference. Art gives survivors a voice when words fall silent, whether through painting, music, dance, writing, or sculpture. Art connects hearts, reveals truths, and brings healing to places language cannot reach.

When survivors feel safe and contained, they’re less likely to feel overwhelmed. Art becomes a gentle way to express a wide range of emotions, both comfortable and uncomfortable, without needing words. Through creative expression, individuals can build resilience, connect with themselves, and tune into their feelings. The purpose isn’t perfection; it isn’t about the product but the process. It’s expression, self-discovery, and accessing deeper parts of the brain where healing can begin.

During our Healing Through Art group at HCWC, a prompt like “What is Healing?” is given to our clients. We check in with them to combine talk therapy with creative intervention, which allows for connection between group members. We give survivors the chance to share their art; we never interpret it. Instead, clients walk us through their process, and oftentimes, we see a shift in healing. Similarly, an individual session with a client involves the counselor in the art process to help build rapport. Healing is not a ‘one-size fits all’ action and we encourage survivors to find what works best for them.

If you or someone you know needs help with an abusive relationship, please call HCWC’s 24-hour HELPline at 512-396-4357 to talk to our advocates and learn more about advocacy, counseling and group therapy options for survivors.