San Marcos Academy hosts 7th Annual OctoBEARFest Share:







By Randolph Goodman

Gary Job Corps

OctoBEARFest 2025 started with a 5K Fun Run followed by live music supplied by Dr. Brian Guenther, San Marcos Academy President, and his guitar picker friends, food, games, craft booths, and fellowship over the San Marcos Academy Campus. The Gary Job Corps Corrections/Security Cadets assisted with traffic and crowd control over the 220-acre campus. Gary Cadets have also assisted with numerous activities throughout Central Texas, such Austin City Limits, Founder’s Day in Driftwood, Comal County Fair in New Braunfels, San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, and numerous activities in San Marcos. San Marcos Academy (SMA) is a private, coeducational, college preparatory Christian school that is affiliated with the Baptist General Convention of Texas. It is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools and the Texas Association of Boarding Schools.