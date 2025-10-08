Lockhart native embarks on pilgrimage to support youth Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Frank Recio, a lifelong Lockhart resident and proud member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, is preparing for the journey of a lifetime, a 500-mile spiritual pilgrimage across northern Spain known as the Camino de Santiago – the French Way. His mission: to express gratitude for a blessed life and to raise funds for the next generation of young Catholics in his community.

Recio, who began attending St. Mary’s at the age of 12, has long been active in the church. As a member of the Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) in his younger years and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 8131 since 1993, his faith has always played a central role in his life.

After graduating from Lockhart High School, Recio earned a four-year scholarship to the University of Texas at Austin, where he completed his degree before be ing commissioned as an officer in the United States Marine Corps, serving 4.5 years. Following his military service, he returned home to Texas, working with the Texas Employment Commission and later joining the United States Postal Service, where he retired after serving as Postmaster in Smithville, Lockhart, and Evergreen, Colorado.

Frank and his wife, Janie, have been married for 38 years and are proud parents of two children, Francisco and Lianna.

Now, as he embarks on the historic Camino de Santiago, a route that begins in St. Jean Pied de Port, France, and ends at Santiago de Compostela, Spain, Recio sees this pilgrimage as both a spiritual and charitable mission.

“It was one of the most important Christian pilgrimages in medieval times and remains a significant journey for spiritual or personal reasons,” he said. “For me, this journey will be my way to thank God for such a blessed life, a beautiful family, many friends, and good health.”

Along the way, pilgrims collect stamps to document their travels and receive a certificate of completion upon arrival in Santiago.

Recio hopes to turn his pilgrimage into a fundraising opportunity for St. Mary’s Youth Group, a cause close to his heart. He invites the community to make pledges per mile walked or contribute a set donation, with all proceeds going directly to support the parish’s youth program.

“When I was in the youth group, it helped me gain confidence and grow as a Catholic,” Recio said. “I want to help today’s youth experience that same growth in faith and life.”

The money raised will assist with registration fees and other expenses for the more than 100 youth members currently active in the group.

As he prepares to take his first steps on this sacred path, Recio leaves his community with a heartfelt message:

“Let’s help them grow in spirit and in life. They are our future. Bien Camino. Thank you and God bless.”