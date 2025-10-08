High beef prices hit home Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

If you’ve been to the grocery store lately around Lockhart, you’ve probably felt the sting right at the meat counter. Beef prices are climbing faster than a bull out of the chute, and it’s got everyone, from backyard grillers to barbecue joints, wondering how much higher things can go.

From Austin to San Antonio, and just about every small-town grocery in between, those familiar red packages are getting pricier by the week. Steaks that once felt like a weekend splurge are turning into a rare luxury, and even a pound of ground beef has crept well past six dollars. Local butchers say customers are still buying, but they’re buying less, choosing smaller cuts, cheaper blends, or swapping for chicken where they can.

So, what’s cooking behind this big jump in prices? It’s a mix of drought, dwindling herds, and rising costs across the board. Ranchers across Texas are facing tough weather conditions that dry up grazing land and drive up the price of feed. When there’s not enough grass, ranchers must pay for grain, and that grain costs more than ever thanks to fuel and fertilizer prices that won’t quit. Add in the price of trucking, processing, and packing, and you’ve got a perfect storm.

Many ranchers are selling fewer cattle because they just can’t afford to raise as many. The national cattle herd is at one of its lowest points in decades, which means there’s simply less beef to go around. That scarcity drives up prices from the pasture to the grocery store shelf. Even the big meatpacking companies, like Cargill, are feeling the squeeze, reporting major losses because they’re paying record prices for cattle.

It doesn’t help that Mother Nature has been fickle. Parts of Texas have seen some relief from drought, but many pastures are still struggling. When the grass dries up, so do profits, and ranchers must make hard calls about culling herds or holding on in hope of better conditions. And as if that weren’t enough, there’s a new headache on the horizon: the reappearance of the New World Screwworm, a nasty parasite that attacks livestock. The U.S. has even halted cattle imports from Mexico to prevent the spread, which tightens supply even more.

Down at the local level, the pain is real. Butchers are paying more to source beef and trying hard not to pass every penny of that increase on to their customers. Some restaurants are adjusting menus, offering smaller portions, or featuring more chicken and pork dishes. One butcher in the Hill Country said he’s started seeing more people splitting bulk orders, half a cow between two families to stretch their dollars a little further.

Even ranchers who are finally getting paid more for their cattle aren’t exactly celebrating. The higher sale prices often just cover the higher costs they’ve been absorbing all year. “It looks good on paper,” said Jeff Brewster a Maxwell rancher, “but between feed, fuel, and vet bills, it doesn’t go as far as you’d think.”

Still, there’s a glimmer of hope. A few signs suggest the worst might be leveling off. Texas’s beef herd grew slightly this year, and if we catch a break with the weather, ranchers could start rebuilding. But that’s a slow process. It takes years to grow a herd, and no one wants to gamble too soon.

For now, Central Texans are adjusting. Families are rethinking what’s for dinner, and barbecue fans are savoring brisket a little more carefully. Around here, beef isn’t just food, it’s part of who we are. And while prices might be high, the love of a good steak, a slow-cooked roast, or a plate of smoky ribs isn’t going anywhere.

If there’s one thing Texans know how to do, it’s how to weather a tough season. Maybe this one just means we learn to grill smarter, share more, and appreciate every bite that much more.