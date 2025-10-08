Lions keep fighting despite tough night against Hays Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Coming off their big 38-0 shutout win over Cedar Creek, the Lockhart Lions hit the field Friday night looking to keep that momentum rolling. And while the scoreboard didn’t end up in their favor this time, there were still some bright spots to take away from their matchup with the Hays Hawks, who came away with a 53-22 win.

Lockhart’s offense found ways to move the ball and put up points against a tough Hawks defense, showing flashes of the firepower they displayed the week before. The Lions continued to fight through every quarter, refusing to back down even as Hays pulled ahead.

It wasn’t the redemption win the Lions were hoping for after last year’s meeting with Hays, but the team showed grit and determination, qualities that will serve them well as the season continues. The loss drops Lockhart’s record to 1-5, but with the heart and hustle this team has shown, fans know the Lions are capable of bouncing back strong.

The Lions return home next week hungry to get back in the win column, and if they bring the same energy they’ve shown the past two games, they’ll be right back in the mix.