Timberwolves sweep Lady Lions volleyball again in straight sets Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

The Lockhart Lions’ struggles continued Friday night as they fell 3–0 to the Cedar Park Timberwolves, marking their tenth consecutive loss.

Cedar Park dominated from the opening serve, winning in straight sets by scores of 25–16, 25–10, and 25–6. The Timberwolves’ sharp offense and steady defense proved too much for Lockhart to handle, repeating the result of their previous meeting back in September, which also ended in a 3–0 sweep for Cedar Park.

With the defeat, Lockhart’s record slipped to 5–29 on the season. The Lions will look to regroup and find a way to snap their skid in upcoming contests.