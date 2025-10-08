Bracken Christian football overpowers Prairie Lea 52-2 Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

After putting up 54 points in their previous outing, the Prairie Lea Indians found themselves on the other end of a lopsided score Thursday night. The Bracken Christian Warriors shut down the Indians’ offense and rolled to a 52–2 victory.

The loss drops Prairie Lea’s record to 1–4 on the season, halting the momentum they had hoped to carry forward after their explosive offensive performance the week before.

Despite the setback, the Indians will get a chance to regroup with some extra preparation time before returning to the field. Prairie Lea is scheduled to take on Buckholts at 7:30 p.m. on the 17th, as they look to bounce back and put another tally in the win column.