Lions nip Lehman as three hit double digits







From staff reports

Lockhart gained a district home victory over Lehman 68-67 at the Lions Den on Jan. 11, bringing its district record to 1-3.

Dareon Loggins led Lockhart with 15 points, while Nolan Hellums added 11, and Ashton Dickens 10.

Others scoring for the Lions were Chris Martinez and Zakaya Gathings with 8 points each, Treveon Hopkins 7, Elijah Santana 3, Brady Stephenson 2, and Jacob Salas 1.

Lehman led after one period of play, 17-13, but Lockhart led at the half, 33-30. Lockhart maintained its lead at 53-50 after three quarters of play, then held on for the victory to improve to 1-3 in District 25 action.

The Lions lost at Leander Friday to fall to 2-20 overall and 1-4 in District 25 play. They played host to Buda Hays on Tuesday and will visit Leander Glenn Friday before returning to the Lions Den to meet Cedar Park next Tuesday.