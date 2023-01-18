Lady Lions rout Leander and Lehman Share:







Staff reports

Rakaia Walker had 27 points and 15 rebounds to help Lockhart High School’s girls drop Leander, 50-35, last Friday at the Lions’ Den.

The win improved Lockhart to 12-17 overall and 3-4 in District 25 action.

Mylah Johnson added 14 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals for Lockhart. Walker also had 2 assists and 2 steals.

Others contributing to the Lockhart win were Trinity Alexander with 4 points, 4 rebounds and 1 steal, Za’Kayla Shannon with 3 points and 5 rebounds, Victoria Morales with 2 points, and Marissa Sosa and Tiease Arrazola with 3 rebounds each.

“I’m proud of how our team faced adversity against Leander and kept their composure,” Lockhart Head Coach Elizabeth Harris said. “It’s a sign of growth in our program that we can maintain the offense and control the pace of the game even under extreme pressure.”

Leander dropped to 7-20 overall.

On Jan. 10, it was Johnson doing most of the damage as she scored 28 points in Lockhart’s 63-24 victory at Kyle Lehman.

Johnson also had 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals and 3 blocks for the Lions. Walker had 22 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals.

Other Lions contributing in the win over Lehman included Za’Kayla Shannon with 6 points and 6 rebounds, Alyssa Martinez with 3 points and 2 assists, Trinity Alexander with 2 points and 7 rebounds, Olivia Barth 2 points, Tiease Arrazola with a team-high 9 rebounds, and Victoria Morales with 3 rebounds.

Lockhart met mighty Hays (27-3) at Buda on Tuesday.