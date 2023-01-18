LHS off to strong start in powerlifting
Staff reports
On Wednesday, Jan. 11, Lockhart Powerlifting held a competition for its league members.
The Lions started off the season strong with a lot of room for growth.
“Jorge Sigala is going to be a good addition to our team as a freshman,” Lockhart Head Coach Josh Gilbert said. “First-time lifter, senior Tanner Castillo, had a strong showing.
“I’m excited about Regional girl returners — Leah Ovalle, Nicole Zamora and Victoria Morales leading our girls’ team.”
Lockhart had five girls and six boys win their respective weight classes at the meet.
The next competition will be Saturday, Jan. 21 at Buda Johnson High School.
Below are the results of how LHS athletes finished at the recent meet:
GIRLS DIVISION
LHS results
123
2 – Mia Hernandez
132
1 – Angelina Nieto
148
1 – Victoria Morales
2 – Savannah Perez
181
2 – Brisaydah Sillero
3 – Emily Santander
220
1 – Peyton Crabill
259
1 – Nicole Zamora
259+
1 – Leah Ovalle
* * *
BOYS DIVISION
LHS results
114
1 – Jorge Sigala
132
1 – Cade Borchert
2 – Ben Mendez
165
3 – Tyler Bell
5 – Nate Gonzales
198
1 – Trent Holcomb
5 – Josh Landeros
220
1 – Kaleb Alvarado
242
1 – Tanner Castillo
5 – Daellyn Darby
275
1 – Alex Richardson
2 – Ricardo Diaz
4 – Bratden Martinez
5 – Joseph Mendez