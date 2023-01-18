LHS off to strong start in powerlifting Share:







Staff reports

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, Lockhart Powerlifting held a competition for its league members.

The Lions started off the season strong with a lot of room for growth.

“Jorge Sigala is going to be a good addition to our team as a freshman,” Lockhart Head Coach Josh Gilbert said. “First-time lifter, senior Tanner Castillo, had a strong showing.

“I’m excited about Regional girl returners — Leah Ovalle, Nicole Zamora and Victoria Morales leading our girls’ team.”

Lockhart had five girls and six boys win their respective weight classes at the meet.

The next competition will be Saturday, Jan. 21 at Buda Johnson High School.

Below are the results of how LHS athletes finished at the recent meet:

GIRLS DIVISION

LHS results

123

2 – Mia Hernandez

132

1 – Angelina Nieto

148

1 – Victoria Morales

2 – Savannah Perez

181

2 – Brisaydah Sillero

3 – Emily Santander

220

1 – Peyton Crabill

259

1 – Nicole Zamora

259+

1 – Leah Ovalle

* * *

BOYS DIVISION

LHS results

114

1 – Jorge Sigala

132

1 – Cade Borchert

2 – Ben Mendez

165

3 – Tyler Bell

5 – Nate Gonzales

198

1 – Trent Holcomb

5 – Josh Landeros

220

1 – Kaleb Alvarado

242

1 – Tanner Castillo

5 – Daellyn Darby

275

1 – Alex Richardson

2 – Ricardo Diaz

4 – Bratden Martinez

5 – Joseph Mendez