Abner Dean Branch Sr., of Lockhart, TX, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2025. Born in Lockhart on June 10, 1939, to Travis J. Branch and Maude Addie Berry. Abner was a lifelong resident who took great pride in his roots. Abner was a hard worker throughout his life, taking on many jobs and always giving his best in everything he did. He was known for his strong work ethic, kind spirit, and love for life’s simple pleasures. He especially enjoyed listening to music, smoking his cigar, and spending time driving around town-rolling through familiar roads that brought him joy.

Abner met the love of his life, Billie Joyce Branch, and often said it was love at first sight. The two were married on March 27,1978, and shared 47 years together filled with laughter, devotion, and countless memories.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Billie Joyce Branch; his former wife, Johnnie Ruth Branch; his sons, Charles Branch, Abner Branch Jr. (Cookie); his daughter Lezette Branch and his brothers and sisters who went before him.

Abner leaves behind to cherish his memory his sons and daughters, Dorinda Branch, and Iesha Branch; his sons, Paul Branch (Grace), Anthony Branch, Antwione Branch (Christina), Travis Branch (Marie) and his grandchildren, Berneada, Lezette, Andrea, Kimberly, Gabrielle, Jennifer, Paul Devon, Karista, Ivan, Jayden, Zeke, Aarayln, AJ, Alyvia and Chloe. He is also survived by a host of great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, all of whom will continue to carry his love and legacy forward.

Abner’s life will be remembered for his warmth, smile, humor, and devotion to family. May he rest in peace, and may his spirit continue to ride along the roads of Lockhart, forever free.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held Saturday, October 10, 2025, at 10 am with a visitation beginning at 9 am, all at McCurdy Funeral Home, located at 105 E Pecan St, Lockhart, TX 78644.