Ms. Chaka Khan Tealer was born on February 4, 1975, to Vernon Tealer Sr. and Lizzie Mae Green Tealer. She accepted Christ at an early age at Sweet Canaan Baptist. Chaka affectionately called “Chak”, was a person with disciplined integrity and great character. Though she never wanted to be in the spotlight or to be the center of attention, she was named after a famous singer. She graduated high school at Prairie Lea ISD Valedictorian of her class. Moved to West Texas to attend the University of Canyon where she graduated with a Masters in Accounting. She later moved to Amarillo, Texas. She was always ready and willing to be present and help family in any way.

On Thursday, October 2, 2025, God called our beautiful, beloved, Chaka home. She fought hard to see her loving family members who rushed to be by her side. She was loved by all and will greatly be missed. She was always welcomed home with joy by all of her family and community. She wanted to know how you were and what you needed. She is preceded in death by her parents Vernon Sr. and Lizzie Mae Green Tealer, a brother Ernest Tealer, sisters Yvonne Fletcher (Earl Fletcher) and Patrees Daigle, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She leaves to mourn her brothers Vernon Jr. Tealer (Trish), Chris Tealer, and Lynn Tealer, sister Vernell Tealer, aunts Bessie McVea, and Katie Green, brother-in-law Harry Daigle, nieces, nephews, many cousins and a special friend Haze Rose. She was greeted by her Lord and Savior, parents, siblings, family and friends on the other side with Chak’s Here Home.

Services will be held at Sweet Canaan Baptist Church in Prairie Lea on Saturday, October 11, 2025, starting with visitation at 9AM and funeral services at 10AM. Burial will follow afterwards at Kelley Cemetery in Prairie Lea. Arrangements are in the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home. Please go to www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com to sign the guestbook.