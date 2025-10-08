Maria de los Angele “Mary” Leal Share:







In Loving Memory of Maria de los Angeles “Mary” Leal Maria de los Angeles Leal, lovingly known as Mary or Miss Leal, entered her heavenly home on Friday, August 8, 2025. She was born on December 9, 1946, in Lyford, Texas, to Elia and Raul

Leal, Sr.

After graduating from Lyford High School, Mary earned her degree from the University of St. Thomas in Houston, Texas. A gifted educator, she dedicated 39 years to teaching, first in

California and later in Lockhart, Texas, where she made her home for most of her life. Mary made a lasting impression upon everyone she met, but her greatest legacy can be found in the countless students she touched. She had a remarkable gift for reaching those whom others thought unreachable, transforming lives with her wisdom, knowledge, and compassion. Even after retiring, Mary continued to serve students at Lockhart ISD by tutoring and substitute teaching, pouring into young lives with the same love and dedication that defined her career.

Mary’s love of teaching extended beyond the classroom. She was passionate about cooking and often shared her favorite recipes with family and friends, teaching others how to prepare authentic Mexican dishes and weaving in history lessons about their origins. She found joy in tending to her beautiful flowerbeds and plants, creating serene and welcoming spaces around her home.

Always filled with adventure and joy, Mary loved to travel. Whether it was a road trip, a flight to one of the 50 states or abroad, a visit to Disney World, or a day at the beach, she embraced every journey with a spirit of wonder. Her adventurous heart and wondrous spirit inspired all who knew her to savor life’s precious moments.

Mary was deeply devoted to her faith and to the church. She lived a life of selflessness, always giving of herself to others and continuing even after her passing by being an organ donor, blessing those in need with the gift of life.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Elia and Raul Leal, Sr. She is survived by her siblings Raul Leal Jr. (Senida), Rose Espinoza (Manuel), Dora Cantu, Tito Leal (Aurora), Myra Maloy (Michael), and Edward Leal; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews who will carry forward her legacy of love, laughter, and learning.

Mary lived a fulfilling life immersed in faith, family, friends, and adventure. She leaves behind a legacy of love, teaching, and joy that will live on in the many hearts she touched.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Maxwell, Texas, on October 18, 2025, at 10:30 AM.