Charles Celaya, Jr. Share:







April 24, 1956-September 6, 2025

Charles was born April 24, 1956 and

was raised in Houston Texas. He is

survived by his daughter, Jessica

Carrol, his sister, Patricia Celaya (Jerry

Crow), his brother, Michael Celaya, his

nephew, Jason Celaya (Tiffany), his

great nephews Aubrey and Dane

Celaya, and his great niece, Katherine

Celaya.

“Charlie” was loved by all who knew

him. He was always willing to help

people in times of need. He loved

spending time with his family and

friends, and always brought a warm

feeling and laughter to those around

him.

He worked in Austin, early in his

career, delivering and setting up

medical equipment for those who

depended on him. He looked forward

to seeing them, and they looked

forward to seeing him, as well. Later,

he worked as a carpenter for various

contractors in the Austin area, building

custom homes, which he enjoyed

doing for many years. After that, he

became a long-haul trucker, hauling

loads from coast to coast. He loved

trucking and seeing the amazing

beauty of this great country. He

delivered goods to almost all fifty

states. He retired from trucking in

2018.

Charlie is in heaven now with his

creator. He is dearly missed by his

family and friends. One day we will be

reunited, along with all those who

choose to accept Jesus Christ as their

Lord and Savior, who promised us

eternal life in heaven.

I love and miss you, brother.