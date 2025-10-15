Charles Celaya, Jr.
April 24, 1956-September 6, 2025
Charles was born April 24, 1956 and
was raised in Houston Texas. He is
survived by his daughter, Jessica
Carrol, his sister, Patricia Celaya (Jerry
Crow), his brother, Michael Celaya, his
nephew, Jason Celaya (Tiffany), his
great nephews Aubrey and Dane
Celaya, and his great niece, Katherine
Celaya.
“Charlie” was loved by all who knew
him. He was always willing to help
people in times of need. He loved
spending time with his family and
friends, and always brought a warm
feeling and laughter to those around
him.
He worked in Austin, early in his
career, delivering and setting up
medical equipment for those who
depended on him. He looked forward
to seeing them, and they looked
forward to seeing him, as well. Later,
he worked as a carpenter for various
contractors in the Austin area, building
custom homes, which he enjoyed
doing for many years. After that, he
became a long-haul trucker, hauling
loads from coast to coast. He loved
trucking and seeing the amazing
beauty of this great country. He
delivered goods to almost all fifty
states. He retired from trucking in
2018.
Charlie is in heaven now with his
creator. He is dearly missed by his
family and friends. One day we will be
reunited, along with all those who
choose to accept Jesus Christ as their
Lord and Savior, who promised us
eternal life in heaven.
I love and miss you, brother.