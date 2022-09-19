Myrtle Kirksey Eustace Moore Share:







November 15, 1919 – September 9, 2022

Myrtle Kirksey Eustace Moore was born November 15, 1919 in Kyle Texas to Joseph “Joe” and Elizabeth “Lizzie” Hale Kirksey. She had five Siblings – Floyd, Curtis, Walter, John, and Margaret – all of whom preceded her in death. She attended Lockhart Vocational School (Carver). After graduation, she attended Prairie View University where she majored in Home Economics. Over the years, she was employed by the Caldwell County Home Demonstration Agency, director of Lockhart food Bank, director of Job Placement Agency, and secretary for Saint Mark’s United Methodist Church. She also worked as a domestic worker.

Mrs. Moore was married twice, both of her husbands served in the armed forces, and both preceded her in death. Her first husband was Fred Eustace. From this union they had two daughters: Norma Jean Thompson (James L. Thompson, Sr.) and Rev Dr. Barbara Eustace Williams (James N.E. Williams). Norma and her husband, James, preceded Mrs. Moore in death. Barbara resides in Houston, Texas with her husband James. Mrs. Moore was blessed with five grandchildren, James L. Thompson Jr. (Ester), and Phyllis J. Thomas, (Brian Thomas, who reside in Lockhart, Texas; Pamela D. Orr, (Dwayne Orr), who resides in McKinney, Texas; and Raquel Williams and Rashanique Williams, who reside in Houston, Texas. She was also blessed with 10 great grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, and four great-great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews from the Kirksey, Eustace, and Hale families.

Mrs. Moore lived a fruitful and productive life in Lockhart, Texas as she served her community well. She joyfully demonstrated her dedication to the welfare of others in countless ways and earned the respect and affection of people from all walks of life and of all ages. Mrs. Moore participated in numerous community activities such as the Relay for Life Cancer Walk. Her representation was as one of the eldest Cancer survivors. She was a Democratic Woman, was a member of Seniors and Law Enforcement Together, sang in the Community Choir, and volunteered at the local Thrift Store. She was also very involved in her church, Saint Mark’s United Methodist Church, where she served as church secretary, chair of the Finance committee, member of the usher board and senior choir, and part of Pastor Parish Relations committee. Her tireless work earned her the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce Spirit Award and a Proclamation from the City of Lockhart during Black history month on February 24, 2019, which was declared Myrtle Moore Day. She also received proclamations on her 100th Birthday from the State of Texas House of Representative, John B. Cyrier, State Senator, Boris L. Miles, Congressman Al Green, and the Mayor of the City of Houston, Sylvester Turner.

Mrs. Moore enjoyed life in Lockhart, Texas until the age of 97, when she decided to move to Houston with her daughter and son-in-law. While in Houston, she attended and eventually joined Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church and became a part of the Senior and Cancer Ministries.

On July 13, 2022, Mrs. Moore suffered a major stroke, which resulted in her being severely impaired in mobility, cognition, and vision. She went home to be with the Lord on September 9, 2022. She will truly be missed. God blessed her with long life, and we give Him praise for that life. Amen!