Cinco de Mayo 2024

Another culturally respected and historical event for Lockhart took place May 3-4 with the celebration of Cinco de Mayo, which was hosted by the Greater Caldwell County Chamber of Commerce. With more than 52 percent of the city’s population being of Hispanic, Latino or indigenous decent, according to the 2020 U.S Census, Cinco de Mayo’s popularity and educational influence has become one of the city’s main events. This year the number of vendors also increased to 55, the most ever with Spanish being their native language. Photo by Jessica Mejia