First Responders appreciated Share:







Resurrection Life Church’s 8th annual Lockhart First Responders Christmas Luncheon took place Dec. 22. Lunches were delivered, as well as picked up, from Lockhart Sheriff’s and Dale Volunteer Departments. Pastor Lora Hardway also credited Sally Daniel, Kaye Askins, and Enzo Sanchez for assisting with delivery of the Thanksgiving and Christmas luncheons to Lockhart Police and Fire Departments. The church will provide the next luncheon for all Lockhart First Responders on Resurrection (Easter) Sunday, April 13. Resurrection Life Church is located at 3460 County Line Road in Dale. Courtesy photo