New Public Information Officer and first Downtown and Tourism Director announced Share:









Heaney



Hutchinson-Padilla

LOCKHART, TX

The City of Lockhart is pleased to announce the appointment of two key leadership positions that will strengthen the City’s communications, public engagement, and tourism efforts.

Roger Heaney has been selected as the City’s new Public Information Officer (PIO), and started his position April 13, 2026. He brings more than 27 years of experience in communications, marketing, media relations, and public engagement across both the public and private sectors.

Most recently, Heaney served as Director of Communications and Marketing for the City of Pflugerville, where he led citywide communication strategies, including branding, digital engagement, and public information initiatives designed to keep residents informed and connected. During his tenure, he developed several award-winning campaigns and helped launch a rebranded media suite featuring a new website, mobile app, streaming platform, and original video content highlighting city services and staff.

Heaney has also held leadership roles with the City of Round Rock and Time Warner Cable, managing regional communications and government relations efforts.

“Lockhart is known as the Barbecue Capital of Texas, but what truly sets it apart is the community pride, heritage, events, and community spirit behind that name,” said Public Information Officer Roger Heaney. “I’m excited to join the City of Lockhart and help tell that story in fresh and compelling ways as we celebrate our traditions and engage both residents and visitors in the next chapter of the city’s growth.”

In his new role, Heaney will lead the City’s communications strategy, enhance public engagement, and improve accessibility of information. His experience will support communication of major City initiatives, including capital improvement projects, downtown and tourism efforts, and ongoing website and communications enhancements.

The City is also proud to announce the hiring of Tiffany Hutchinson-Padilla as Lockhart’s first Downtown and Tourism Director, with a start date of April 27, 2026.

Hutchinson-Padilla brings more than 10 years of experience in downtown development, tourism programming, stakeholder engagement, and small business support. She most recently served as Main Street Executive Director and Tourism Program Lead for the City of Gonzales, where she led integrated downtown and tourism initiatives, including destination marketing, event programming, and Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) administration and reporting. She currently serves on the Texas Downtown Board of Directors, providing statewide leadership on downtown revitalization efforts.

During her tenure, Hutchinson-Padilla managed annual budgets exceeding $675,000, coordinated events that attracted thousands of visitors, and secured sponsorships and partnerships to support downtown programming. In addition to her public sector experience, she owns and operates multiple downtown businesses, including a retail marketplace and café, and has experience managing short-term rentals and boutique lodging operations.

“I’m honored to join the City’s team and excited to work alongside local businesses, community partners, and residents to strengthen downtown, support tourism, and help create experiences that celebrate Lockhart’s story while contributing to its future,” said Hutchinson-Padilla. In her new role, Hutchinson-Padilla will lead the City’s downtown and tourism strategy, including marketing and branding initiatives, coordination of major community events, administration of Hotel Occupancy Tax programs, and strengthen partnerships with local businesses and organizations. She will also oversee operations and programming at the City’s Visitor Center and serve as staff liaison to the Tourism Advisory Board, advancing initiatives that strengthen downtown vitality, visitor engagement, and Lockhart’s destination brand.

“I am excited to welcome Mr. Heaney to the City of Lockhart. He brings the credentials and proven experience to strengthen public engagement and improve access to information for our residents through the creative use of our social media channels and the upcoming launch of our new website. The Downtown and Tourism Director position was established to ensure we have a dedicated leader focused on building relationships with our downtown businesses and tourism stakeholders as we continue advancing City Council and community efforts to share Lockhart’s barbecue heritage and small-town charm.

Ms. Hutchinson-Padilla’s background in destination marketing, tourism strategy, and small business operations makes her well-positioned to advance our tourism initiatives. I look forward to her joining our organization’s leadership team,” said City of Lockhart City Manager Joseph Resendez.