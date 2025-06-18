Childhood Coalition partners with library to support early learning Share:







Lockhart, TX –

Start Smart Hays & Caldwell (SSHC), a regional early childhood coalition, is partnering with the Dr. Eugene Clark Library to host Books, Balls & Blocks (BBB), a free and fun-filled family event focused on early learning, child development, and parent support. The event is open to any family living in Caldwell County or surrounding areas with a child age 5 or younger.

BBB is designed to support school readiness by promoting developmental screenings and equipping parents with tools to help their children grow and thrive. Families can explore a large play space with activity stations that encourage learning through play and participate in a simple developmental screening called the Ages and Stages Questionnaire (ASQ). The ASQ helps parents understand their child’s milestones and provides ideas for fun ways to support their development at home.

Bilingual child development experts will be onsite to assist families in completing the ASQ, answer questions, and offer personalized feedback. “These events are a great opportunity for parents and caregivers to connect with local resources and learn about their child’s developing skills,” said Nina Linda Ramos, SSHC Lead Facilitator. “It’s really just about having fun with the kiddos and learning fun ways to support their learning.”

The event will also include free books for each child, raffle prizes, and plenty of opportunities for caregivers to engage in playful learning with their little ones. Ramos emphasized the importance of early childhood support, noting, “80% of a child’s brain is developed by the age of 3. This is such an important time of life for families, and we want to do all we can to support parents through this time.”

Start Smart has previously partnered with the Dr. Eugene Clark Library to bring early childhood initiatives to the community, including the annual Baby Day event celebrating the magic of a child’s first three years. Ramos shared, “This is the first BBB event in Caldwell, but there will definitely be more.”

For more information about the event or to connect with early childhood resources, contact Start Smart at startsmarthayscaldwell@communityaction.com or visit www.startsmarthayscaldwell.org.