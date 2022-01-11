SPORTS BRIEFS: Gulley powers Lions; Lady Lions stay perfect Share:







Gulley, New keep Lions in business

The Lockhart Lions continue to keep pace in District 17-5A, improving their district record to 2-1 on Friday night with an overtime win over Austin McCallum.

The Lions won 69-61, with Jah Gulley powering the attack with 33 points. Major New contributed 19 points, 25 rebounds and seven blocks to the winning effort. Other scorers included Daniel Morales with six points, Sean Schexnayder with five and Ashton Dickens, who scored three and the game-tying layup that sent it into overtime.

Prior to the win, Gulley was honored for scoring his 1,000th point as a Lockhart Lion. The milestone point came in a non-district game against the Hays Hawks in December.

Earlier last week, the Lions fell to Crockett 61-55. Gulley led the attack with 24 points, New had 17, Morales had five and Tay Andrews contributed seven.

Lady Lions staying perfect in District

Through Friday, the Lockhart Lady Lions were 5-0 in District 17-5A, finishing the week with a double overtime win over McCallum.

The Lady Lions took a 53-49 win over McCallum on the road, powered by Jada Edwards, who scored 15 points. Rakaia Walker had nine points, Mylah Johnson had six, Destiny Arrazola had five and Grace Stofle and Melyna Gutierrez each scored four.

Earlier in the week, Lockhart cruised to a 62-36 win over Crockett.

Four scorers — Walker (14), Gutierrez (13), Stofle (10) and Johnson (10) — found their way into double figures in the win.