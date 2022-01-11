Jerry H. Voigt Share:







Jerry was the third child born to Bob and Ruby Voigt in rural Caldwell County, near Elm Grove, Texas.

He served time in the Army following high school spending most of his time in Korea. After the army he worked in Houston as an ironworker eventually working on a group of” skyscrapers” putting in steel and welding windows. He had a love doing excitement, took up skydiving, traveling and later cowboying.

He basically had a need to learn new things.

He met and married Patricia Clark of Dale in 1966 and had a beautiful son, Roper the following year. The three of the lived on a ranch in Dale raising Quarter Horses and enjoying life. A second son, Quirt was born, rounding up their family of four. The boys learned to ride at a very young age, roping and riding in the Lockhart Homecoming Parade.

Jerry began driving big trucks for Master Mix in Lockhart and later drove many big rigs across the country. He took a load of milk to Washington state, they washed his truck and he carried the next load of apple juice to the East Coast. He hauled Idaho potatoes, gravel, mattresses, furniture but his favorite run was carrying fresh cut flowers from Oxnard California to wholesale florists across the US. One year he was awarded the Safety Award of the year by the truckers union.

After his retirement he purchased a pair of beautiful German shepherds and became a noted dog trainer. He raised Shepherds, Belgium Melanois, and beagles as a hobby. He also learned how to make and smoke sausage. There was not really much of anything he didn’t know how to do and loved learning new things.

He was a very proud Grandpa of four: Ashton, Rodney, Reagan and John as well as a surrogate to many more. He also was a great grandfather to five: Nathan, Blake, Travis, Paisley Mae, Sawyer and Eoin.

He found a Church Family that was a perfect fit in the Grace Primitive Baptist Church and began a study of scripture that really pleased him and always has had a personal relationship with God

If you ever needed to know how to do something you could always call on him in a pinch.

We will miss him dearly.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Grace Primitive Baptist Church in Lockhart. A graveside service was held on Sunday, January 9, 2022, 3:00 PM at Pettytown Cemetery in Red Rock.