Margaret “Margo” Elizabeth Kirksey Dailey

March 30, 1972 – January 8, 2022

“You are the light that gives light to the world.” As a beautiful mom, daughter, sister, wife, aunt, forever friend, Margo radiated light to this world in all that she did, in all whom she loved. Margo had a heart of service, loved others with open arms, and leaves the world a better place with her giving heart and gracious spirit to light our way.

Love of life did not come to an end with her death, nor did the love that we all share for Margo. She had a passion for learning and teaching, loving and mentoring.

Margo graduated from Lockhart High School in 1990 and Texas A&M University in 1994; she received her master’s from Midwestern State University in 1997. Margo and Chris were college sweethearts and married December 10, 1994. Margo had a wonderfully successful career in education teaching in Henrietta, Texas, and then English at Navasota High School. She and Chris founded Dailey Electric in 2003 in College Station and then expanded offices to Houston and Lockhart. They have a beautiful daughter, Sophia Kathryn born November 17, 2006 in College Station, who is their pride and joy. Margo’s dedication for serving others was her passion. Margo served on the First Lockhart National Bank Board of Directors, The Brazos Valley Figure Skating Board, The Deans Development Council in the College of Education and Human Development, College Station ISD Education Foundation, 12th Man Foundation and as an Aggie Ambassadors member. She enjoyed serving with Sophia at National Charity League and served on the board of the NCL College Station Chapter. Her zest for life, making the most out of every moment, spending time with family and friends, and making memories with all of us is the precious gift she continues to give us all, memories to last a lifetime.

Margo is survived by husband, Chris Dailey, and daughter, Sophia Kathryn, both of College Station, Texas; mother, Patsy Kirksey, of College Station and Lockhart, Texas; sister, Anna Kirksey Squire and husband Patrick; nephews, Ryan and Jack Squire of Allen, Texas; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Karen and Clarence Dailey of Henrietta, Texas; and brother-in-law, Darren Dailey of Wichita Falls, Texas; nephew, Cameron Dailey; nieces, Caydenn Dailey and Caitlin Tankersley, of Wichita Falls, Texas; Uncle Cecil and Aunt Sharon Kirksey of Dallas, Texas; Aunt Norma Helmer of Tyler, Texas; Uncle Leon Schacherl of Waelder, Texas; and cousins, Glen Kirksey, Deborah Alexander, Leah Hollis, Tonya Martinez, James Schacherl and Tulle Alexander and families. Margo is preceded in death by father Warren P. “Pat” Kirksey; nephew, Spencer Patton Squire; and aunt, Suzanne Schacherl. The many family and friends throughout Texas and around the entire globe will miss our Texas jewel who will continue to shine in the hearts of us all.

A visitation will be held Friday, January 14, 2022 from 5 – 8 pm at Hillier of COLLEGE STATION. A celebration of Margo’s life will be held Saturday, January 15 at 1 pm at Christ United Methodist Church followed by a reception. Margo will be laid to rest on Sunday, January 16 at 3 pm at Park Cemetery in Lockhart, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to the Texas A&M Foundation, 401 George Bush Drive, College Station, Texas 77840. Please make checks payable to “Texas A&M Foundation” and designate gifts “In memory of Margo Dailey” in the memo line. Gifts may also be made online by visiting https://www.txamfoundation.com/ and clicking on the “Give Now” button at the top of the page. Please select “The General Memorial” for the appropriate account and indicate that the gift is in memory of Margo Dailey. Gifts received will be added to an endowed scholarship being established in Margo’s memory and will be used to support undergraduate scholarships for future teachers in the College of Education and Human Development at Texas A&M University.

Please visit Margo’s tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com to share memories and stories.