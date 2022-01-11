Cruz S. Reyna Jr. Share:







Cruz Reyna passed peacefully at home on January 10th, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Cruz, who lived 73 wonderful years was born in Runge, Texas to parents Cruz S. Reyna Sr. and Ines Salas Reyna and was one of nine children. Cruz and his wife, Candelaria made Lockhart, Texas their home where they raised their son, Eddie and daughter, Naomi.

Cruz was a longtime member of the Oak View Baptist Church, But later made Casa De Mi Padre his church home.

Cruz is preceded in death by his parents.

Cruz is survived by his caring and wonderful wife, Candelaria Reyna of Lockhart, Texas; son, Eddie Reyna of Lockhart, Texas; daughter, Naomi Bohac (James), also of Lockhart, Texas.

Cruz is also survived by the grandchildren that he adored, Alyssa Reyna, Kody Bohac, and Maribel Bohac.

A visitation will take place from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm at McCurdy Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas.

Funeral services will also be held at McCurdy Funeral Home following the visitation, and will begin at 12:00 pm.

Interment will follow at Lockhart City Cemetery in Lockhart, Texas.