Steven Anthony Rendon Jr Share:







Steven Anthony Rendon Jr was born August 2, 1994 to Steven Anthony Rendon Sr. and Marisol Flores-Rendon in Austin Texas. He was the second of their four children. Grandson to Adelaida and Roman Prieto and Elizabeth and Richard Gonzales Sr.

After undergoing cancer treatments for the last 2 years, with a long hard fight, he made his way to his heavenly home on January 3,2022 with his family by his side.

Steven graduated from Eastside Memorial High School in 2012, and he continued his education graduating from culinary arts school in 2014. Steven was very active in the East Austin community. He collected lifelong friendships throughout the neighborhood. He was very respected and had such an uplifting soul.

Steven enjoyed making music, making art and spending time with his family. Big brother Armando Sosa Sr. his wife Iris Sosa and his two children Amber Lynn Sosa and Frank Sosa Jr. Little brother Joe Angel Rendon, his girlfriend Samantha Ortiz and his two kids Joe Angel Rendon Jr. and Bo Anthony Rendon. Big brother Anthony Ray Navarro, his girlfriend Lupita Santiago and his son Nathan Santiago. His beloved dog Gucci.

Standing by his side as we lay Steven to rest, his pallbearers, Luis Palomo, Jose Davi Mares, Justice Lozano, Austin Lozano, Paul Espinosa, Luis Portillo, Edward Gonzales, Derek Galindo, Alfred Candelas.

Steven Anthony Rendon Jr. was loved by many and touched so many souls. Please join us Saturday January 4,2022 with the celebration of life at 28 Garcia Ln, Dale Texas 78616.

Visitation will be at DeLeon Funeral Home Friday, January 7, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with recitation of the holy rosary at 7:00 p.m. Graveside service will be Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Flores Cemetery (440 Lost Cowboy Ln., Dale, Texas 78616).