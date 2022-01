Emily Torrez Albarez Share:







Emily Torrez Albarez, 88, beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Great-grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on January 7, 2022. She entered this world on November 27, 1933 in Niederwald, Texas, born to Benjamin and Florencia Torrez.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Seledonio Albarez.

Emily is survived by her son Albert Albarez; daughter Carmen Torres; son Joe Alvarez; son Seledonio Alvarez; son Felipe Alvarez; son John Alvarez; son Peter Alvarez; daughter Nan Lerma; daughter Porfiria Gutierrez; daughter Mary Alvarez; son Micheal Alvarez; great-granddaughter Numerous Grandchildren; great-grandchild Numerous Great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren Numerous Great-great-grandchildren.

Recitation of the rosary will be at 7 PM Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 AM Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.