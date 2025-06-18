Kathleen “Kathy” Karen (Kelley) McCormick Share:







Kathleen “Kathy” Karen (Kelley) McCormick, of New Braunfels, formerly of Lockhart, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, and a vested community leader, passed away on June 15, 2025, at the age of 80. Born on March 26, 1945, in Houston, Texas, Kathy was a steadfast steward of her family, a passionate advocate for historical preservation, and a cherished friend to many.

Throughout her life, Kathy demonstrated an unwavering commitment to her family and community. She served as President and member of the Lockhart Historical Commission and the Caldwell County Historical Commission, roles in which she tirelessly worked to preserve the rich history of her longtime hometown. Her dedication to historical preservation was matched only by her involvement in various local organizations. She was a member of the Caldwell County Republican Women, a past-president of the Granada Hills Homeowners Association, and a Cub Scout Den Mother. Additionally, Kathy served as President of the Joslin Elementary PTA, as an active member of the State Official Ladies Club, and was a devoted Golf Team Mom. Her leadership extended to the political arena, where she served as a member of the Lockhart City Council, advocating for the betterment of her community.

Kathy is predeceased by her brother, Lance Corporal Daniel Thomas Kelley, USMC, her parents, David C. “Pete” and Nelle D. (Browder) Kelley, and her husband of 55 years, Judge Michael J. McCormick. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Patrick Kelley and Elizabeth Ann McCormick of Harlingen; her daughter and son-in-law, Karen Michelle and Jayson Travis Dilworth of Canyon Lake; her granddaughters, Grace Elizabeth and Catherine Nelle McCormick of Harlingen; and her cousin, Elizabeth Suzanne Allen of Fort Worth.



The family would like to thank her longtime friend and caregiver, Laurie Anderson, for her care and companionship.

Kathy’s legacy lives on through her family, her contributions to the community, and the many lives she touched with her generosity, kindness, dedication, and love.

A memorial service to honor Kathy’s life will be held Friday, June 20, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. at the Texas State Cemetery, Austin, with a reception to immediately follow. Rt. Rev. David Reed, Bishop of West Texas (ret.), officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, reflecting Kathy’s deep respect for service and sacrifice.

Arrangements through Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, South Congress Avenue, Austin, Texas.