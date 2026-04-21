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Jane Stephens was a devoted wife, mother, homemaker, family business office manager, sister, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother. She passed away peacefully at home on April 17, 2026, at the age of 87.

She was born on July 11th, 1938, in Richmond, Kentucky to Northa and Iva Greer Elswick. She lived a long, beautiful life full of love with her family. Throughout her lifetime, Jane loved God, her children, family and friends. When Jane was in the kitchen, cooking for her family, you could hear her humming her favorite gospel hymns.

She married the love of her life Dean Stephens over 68 years ago on September 2nd, 1957, in the Calvary Baptist Church in Richmond, Kentucky.

She was proceeded in death by: Wilma Davis, Alma Jean Johns, Russell Hill Elswick, Northa Curtis “Bud” Elswick, George Thomas “Tommy” Elswick, Marion Douglas “Dee” Elswick, Bill Finley and her dogs Missy Stephens & Annie Stephens.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Dean Stephens, sons Roy “Skeeter” Stephens (Paula Grace) and Thomas Alan Stephens (Tisha), Sisters Edith Elswick Perkins, Linda Elswick Finley, Annie Brown (Dave), Connie Jones (Tom) Brothers Donnie Elswick (Verna), Kenneth Elswick (Carol), Grandchildren Allyson Marie Stephens, Thomas Alan Stephens II (Brenda), Thea Lynn Fender (Lewis), Taylor Aron Stephens, Great Grandchildren Marlie Jane Stephens, Thomas “Trip” Alan Stephens III, Teagan Ace Holland, Amelia Gray Fender, Lewis Earl Fender VII, Grand-dogs Sami Stephens and Baker Stephens.

Serving as Pallbearers will be Roy “Skeeter” Stephens, Thomas Alan Stephens, Taylor Aron Stephens and Cameron Michael Stripling.

The arrangements are in care of McCurdy Funeral Home in Lockhart, TX.