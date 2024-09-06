Genita (Nita) Rose Lightsey Share:







Genita (Nita) Rose Lightsey, age 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and went to be with the Lord on September 3, 2024 in Seguin, Texas.

Genita was born on December 28, 1940 to Johnnie Ducket Williams and Gladys Idella Watts Williams. She was raised in a loving family on a farm in the Tilmon community, outside of Lockhart, Texas.

Genita was a true country girl, helping with jobs on the farm, which included planting and harvesting the garden, driving a tractor in the watermelon patch, herding cattle by horseback, feeding the cattle, hogs, and chickens, gathering eggs, filling up buckets of pecans, and hauling water and firewood. She had hours of fun with her sister swinging on grapevines, riding horses, roller-skating, bicycling on open country roads, fishing and swimming in rivers and lakes, and making mud pies under the big oak trees.

Genita was a 1959 graduate of Lockhart High School where she played volleyball, cheered on the pep squad, and was elected class Treasurer her senior year. Upon graduation, she attended Nixon Clay Business School in Austin and worked for an insurance company and later for the IRS.

Genita met Kenneth Erwin Lightsey on a blind date, and they were married the next year on June 9, 1962 at the McNeil Baptist Church, a small country church outside of Luling, Texas. Throughout their years together, Kenneth affectionately called her “the Sweetest of the Sweet.”

Genita and Kenneth lived in Alice, Texas for ten years where their three children were born. Genita played city league volleyball and attended the young married adult Sunday School class at Alice First Baptist Church.

Genita and her family moved to Seguin, Texas in 1972, and she became involved in her children’s activities, helping at school, being a Cub Scout assistant leader, and carpooling children. She managed the F.C. Weinert Elementary School cafeteria and worked at House of Bargains where she spent all her paychecks because she loved both bargains and shopping. She enjoyed pickling pickles and hot relish, making chicken and dumplings, cleaning and organizing, hosting holiday family gatherings that included ping-pong tournaments, and expressing her love for country life and art through her scenic oil paintings. She also served in the children’s ministry at Seguin First Baptist Church.

Genita was a cancer survivor, and she will be remembered as a quiet and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

Genita is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Kenneth Lightsey; her children, of whom she was proud, Brenda Hoelscher and husband Darrin of San Antonio, Texas, Barbra Purcell and husband John of San Antonio, Texas, and Brian Lightsey and wife Helen of Leander, Texas; four grandchildren, Samuel Lightsey and wife Alyha of Leander, Texas, Brooklyn Purcell of San Antonio, Texas, Daniel Lightsey and wife Keilany of South Bend, Indiana, and Elizabeth Purcell of San Antonio, Texas; sister Henrietta “Sissy” Barnett and husband Gordon of Luling, Texas; and a number of extended family and friends.

The family would like to give special thanks and appreciation to those who cared for Genita: Dr. James Rider, the staff of Nesbit Living & Recovery Center, and Heart to Heart Hospice Services.

Funeral and interment, under the care of O’Bannon Funeral Home in Luling, Texas, will be private for family members.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org/donate) or to the MD Anderson Cancer Center (www.mdanderson.org/gifts).