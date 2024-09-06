Sara Belle McMahan Share:







Sara Belle McMahan was born May 30, 1939 to parents Mrs. Faye Belle Chamberlain and Mr. James Hogg McMahan in Gregg county Texas. She was welcomed by her older sister Jimmie Faye and they soon welcomed their younger brother, George.

Sara graduated from Lockhart High School.

She went on to attend Southwest Texas State Teachers College in San Marcos. After graduation, Sara taught school in Bracketville, Texas for a short time.

On July 10, 1964 Sara married Ben Beauchamp Twidwell. Sara was a teacher in Luling for many years, teaching home economics and special education. She was also active in the Methodist Women’s group, the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, and with her Beta Sigma Phi sorority. After retirement, she and Ben raised cattle on several of their ranches, and they also owned and managed various rental properties around Luling. Sara was the bookkeeper for those ventures and kept all of the paperwork in order. After Ben passed away in 2020, Sara’s health began to decline. Her many cats kept her busy and entertained her while at home. In March of 2023, after a short hospital stay, Sara became a resident of Magnolia Nursing and Rehab facility. She enjoyed many wonderful visits from family and friends who came and fixed her hair and nails, and brought her tacos and treats and the latest gossip. For the past several months Sara was blessed to have Ms Verna Hill as her personal caregiver.

Sara is preceded in death by her parents, Faye Belle and James Hogg McMahan, husband Ben Twidwell, her sister Jimmie Faye Kitchens and brother George McMahan. She is survived by brother-in-law Lee Kitchens, nephew Craig Kitchens and wife Carol, first cousin Judy Anderson, niece Lea Twidwell and husband Myron Yoshioka.

Sara Belle McMahan Twidwell passed away September 4, 2024 in Luling Texas. She will be dearly missed by her family and many, many friends. A viewing will be held Friday September 6, 2024 at O’Bannon funeral home in Luling Texas from 5 to 7 pm. A small graveside service will be held on Tuesday September 10, 2024 at the Miller Creek Cemetery in Johnson City Texas.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Luling Animal Welfare Society (1800 E. Pierce St., Luling, TX 78648) or True Heart Hospice (187 Elmhurst Ste C, Kyle, TX 78640), or the charity of your choice.

