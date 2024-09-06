Johnny “Bubba” Urbanski Share:







Johnny “Bubba” Urbanski, 74, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2024, after a difficult battle with cancer. He was born on March 14, 1950 in Lockhart, TX, to Johnnie and Pauline Urbanski. Bubba spent many years working in the oilfields. More recently he spent his days with his beloved pet, Amber, visiting with his loved ones.

He was preceded in death by both his parents; his brothers, Frankie Lee Urbanski and Richard Wayne Urbanski; and by his sister, Carol Janice Covey. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Urbanski Bode of Seguin; son, Dean Urbanski of New Mexico; granddaughters Lauren Alexander and Pailyn Stout of Seguin; his brothers, Patrick Urbanski and Arthur Urbanski; sisters, Sandra Leathers, Ginger Childress, Patricia Leatherman, Brenda Urbanski and Tara Urbanski; along with many nieces and nephews, friends, and extended family members.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Bubba’s nurses and doctors and to all who have given their love and support through this time.

Cards or flowers can be sent to 699 Shiloh Rd, Bastrop, TX 78602.