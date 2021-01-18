Wallace James “Dub” Rose Share:







Wallace James “Dub” Rose was born 1947 in San Antonio, the second of four boys. He called Austin home for 34 years before retiring to Dale, TX with his high school sweetheart Donna (née Belknap). He served under many titles throughout his career, including “Deputy Dub”, head of security at the Armadillo World Headquarters, Carpentry Foreman and Director of Physical Plant Services for Austin Community College, and as Head Grouch in the neck building department for Collings Guitars. Dub was a craftsman, following in the footsteps of his grandfather R J Clancy. He was a master carpenter, builder and painter of hot rods, motorcycles and guitars, part-time cattleman, and collector of antique machinery and Gulf Oil memorabilia. He was a loving father and grandfather, friend and mentor to his two sons and grandson. He enjoyed the outdoors and central Texas wildlife, as well as the pets and livestock he raised with his family. Dub passed away at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center on December 20th, 2020 after a very brief battle with leukemia. His stories, wisdom, wit and laughter will forever warm the hearts of friends and loved ones. Dub was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie (1999) and Gwen (2016), and eldest brother Chick (2011). He is survived by his wife Donna, brothers Ron (wife Lori), and Jeff (Nora), his sons Wesley (wife Danielle), and Clancy (wife Dawn), his nephews Jeremy and Daniel, his nieces Amy (husband Roberto), Hannah and Claire, his grandson Cae, and the Belknap family. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please consider making a donation in Dub’s honor to either of the following: Dale Volunteer Fire Dept. PO Box 52 Dale, TX 78616 or Caldwell County Jr. Livestock Show PO Box 1046 Lockhart TX 78644 Attn: Linda Cochran.