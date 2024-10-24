Jorge Carrillo Share:







El Sr. Jorge Carrillo, un hombre de profunda fe que creía con todo su corazón en su Creador, falleció pacíficamente el 17 de octubre de 2024, en Kyle, Texas, a la edad de 82 años. Nacido el 2 de octubre de 1942 en el Rancho El Carrizo, municipio de Muzquiz, Coahuila, fue el amado hijo de Manuel Carrillo Blanco y Otila Treviño Portillo. Residente de Texas desde 1975, Jorge construyó una vida llena de amor, risas y recuerdos preciados junto a su esposa, Isabel, con quien compartió 63 felices años de matrimonio.

Jorge fue un orgulloso padre de siete hijos que lo sobreviven: María Griselda Alarcón, Luz Idalia De Paz, Jorge Manuel Carrillo, Víctor Javier Carrillo, Abraham Carrillo, José Arturo Carrillo, y Miguel Carrillo. Su legado se extiende a través de sus nietos y bisnietos, a quienes amaba profundamente. También lo sobreviven sus hermanos Rogelio, María, Margarita y numerosos familiares.

Ahora se une en descanso eterno a sus padres, su hermano Francisco y sus hermanas María Del Socorro y Marta Adela.

Un hombre conocido por su cálida sonrisa, risa contagiosa y espíritu juguetón, Jorge tenía un carisma que iluminaba cualquier lugar. Su amor por su familia no tenía límites, y pasó muchas tardes felices asando carne, jugando póker o lotería, y compartiendo recuerdos con sus seres queridos. Siempre tenía una broma lista y conservaba su alma juvenil, nunca permitiendo que el tiempo opacara la importancia de vivir el momento.

Los caballos fueron la segunda pasión en la vida de Jorge, especialmente su amada yegua “La Rosilla”. En su juventud, él y su hermano Francisco compitieron y ganaron competencias de pialada de terneros. También tenía un gusto por las películas antiguas y la música, especialmente los clásicos de Pedro Infante, Vicente Fernández y José Alfredo Jiménez.

Jorge siempre fue acogedor, y aunque ya no esté físicamente con nosotros, su calidez, generosidad y alegría continuarán viviendo en los corazones de todos los que lo conocieron. Su frase al despedirse siempre fue “Que te vaya bonito!”. Al recordarlo, encontramos consuelo al saber que no estamos separados por la muerte, sino unidos por el amor eterno.

La velación comenzará a las 5:00 p.m. el lunes, 21 de octubre de 2024, en DeLeon Funeral Home, con el rezo del Santo Rosario a las 7:00 p.m. La misa fúnebre se celebrará a las 10:00 a.m. el martes, 22 de octubre de 2024, en la Iglesia Católica San Francisco Javier. El sepelio tendrá lugar en el Cementerio de la Ciudad de Lockhart.

Que la luz de Jorge continúe brillando en nuestros corazones.

Mr. Jorge Carrillo, a man of deep faith who believed wholeheartedly in his Creator, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2024, in Kyle, Texas, at the age of 82. Born on October 2, 1942, in Rancho El Carrizo, Muzquiz municipality, Coahuila, he was the beloved son of Manuel Carrillo Blanco and Otila Treviño Portillo. A resident of Texas since 1975, Jorge built a life full of love, laughter, and cherished memories alongside his wife, Isabel, with whom he shared 63 joyful years of marriage.

Jorge was a proud father of seven children who survive him: María Griselda Alarcón, Luz Idalia De Paz, Jorge Manuel Carrillo, Víctor Javier Carrillo, Abraham Carrillo, José Arturo Carrillo, and Miguel Carrillo. His legacy extends through his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom he loved deeply. He is also survived by his siblings Rogelio, María, Margarita, and numerous relatives.

He now joins in eternal rest his parents, his brother Francisco, and his sisters María Del Socorro and Marta Adela.

A man known for his warm smile, contagious laughter, and playful spirit, Jorge had a charisma that lit up any room. His love for his family was boundless, and he spent many happy afternoons grilling, playing poker or lotería, and sharing memories with his loved ones. He always had a joke ready and maintained his youthful soul, never letting time overshadow the importance of living in the moment.

Horses were Jorge’s second passion in life, especially his beloved mare “La Rosilla.” In his youth, he and his brother Francisco competed and won calf roping competitions. He also had a fondness for old movies and music, especially the classics of Pedro Infante, Vicente Fernández, and José Alfredo Jiménez.

Jorge was always welcoming, and though he is no longer physically with us, his warmth, generosity, and joy will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew him. His signature farewell phrase was always, “Que te vaya bonito!” In remembering him, we find comfort in knowing that we are not separated by death, but united by eternal love.

Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2024, at DeLeon Funeral Home, with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at San Francisco Javier Catholic Church. Burial will take place at Lockhart City Cemetery.

May Jorge’s light continue to shine brightly in our hearts.