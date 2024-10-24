Johnny Bermudez Delgado Share:







It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mr. Johnny Bermudez Delgado, age 73, of Lockhart, Texas, on October 18, 2024. Born on October 20, 1950, to Encarnacion Delgado and Virginia Bermudez Delgado, Johnny lived a full life marked by deep devotion to his family and his faith.

Johnny is survived by his loving wife, Josephine Trejo Delgado, and their children: John Richard Delgado and wife Elizabeth Ramirez Delgado, Terri Lynn Delgado DeLeon and husband Carlos DeLeon, and Angelica Marie Delgado Priem and husband Robert W. Preim. He will also be greatly missed by his brothers, Robert and wife Delia, Ernest and wife Irene, Jimmy and wife Diane, Joe and wife Gloria, and Alfredo Delgado and wife Olga, and his sisters, Lupe Delgado-Lopez and husband Jose, and Sonia Garcia and husband Edward. His legacy continues in his grandchildren: Ashley Peralez, Pamela DeLeon, Kristina Delgado, Isabel DeLeon, Emylee Priem, Carlos (C.J.) DeLeon, Robert H. Priem, Iris DeLeon, Bethany Ramirez Delgado, and Brittney Ramirez Delgado, as well as his great-grandchildren, Albert (A.J.) Lozano, Rayden Lozano, and Emery Lozano. We will forever remember his kindness, love, and dedication.

The family would like to thank the Lord for the amazing, loving, caring person Johnny was, who loved each person equally. He had a special way of showing his immense affection for his beloved wife, and he adored his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins as deeply as he loved his sweets. That, ladies and gentlemen, is a lot of love. A man of few words, Johnny’s kind and caring gestures spoke volumes about the quality of his character.

Johnny enjoyed watching YouTube, and one of his passions was crafting the tools needed to make rosaries, which his wife and sisters-in-law would donate to many churches across the world. He treasured spending time with his many grandchildren and took great pride in his 30 years as a truck driver, referring to himself as a “veteran of the road.” He loved taking long country road trips with his beloved wife and children, always listening to Spanish oldies. While he enjoyed attending dances, he preferred sitting back, listening to the music, and visiting with his family on special occasions. Carpentry was a pastime he enjoyed, often building and creating with his hands. He also loved sneaking off with his wife to get ice cream at Dairy Queen every chance they had.

The recitation of the holy rosary will take place on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. at DeLeon Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, officiated by Rev. Father Ramiro Tarazona Jerez. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Johnny’s warmth, wisdom, and generosity touched everyone around him. He leaves behind a family united by love and faith, and he will be forever remembered in the hearts of those who knew him.

Services under the direction of Samuel J. DeLeon and Son / DeLeon Funeral Home