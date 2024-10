Tribute to County Veterans Share:







The Post-Register will honor local veterans in our Nov. 7 edition prior to the Nov. 11 Veterans Day.

Anyone wishing to honor their veteran can include comments, name and military branch, as well as a photo. They can be emailed to editor@post-record.com, or dropped off at the Post-Record office at 111 S. Church Street. The deadline to submit is Monday, Nov.1, at 5 p.m.