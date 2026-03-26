Sexual Violence: Share:







A public health crisis we must solve together

By Lilian Urquidi

HCWC Primary Prevention

Coordinator

April is both Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Awareness month. The following article is the first article of a five-week series focusing on raising awareness about sexual assault and child abuse. Locally, HCWC served 639 community members that experienced sexual assault or abuse and 877 children that suffered abuse and their protective caregivers.

As a community, we can’t ignore the reality that sexual violence is a major public health problem. It affects people of all ages and backgrounds, taking many forms, including any unwanted sexual behavior or contact.

Public health isn’t just about hospitals or vaccines; it’s about creating conditions where people can live safe, healthy lives, and sexual violence threatens that safety in a deep and lasting way.

A shocking fact: more than 1 in 3 women and about 1 in 4 men in the United States have experienced some form of sexual violence involving physical contact in their lifetime. Survivors often experience long-lasting mental and physical consequences, such as depression, anxiety, and difficulty in school and work. Harming not only the survivor but also families, friends, schools, and workplaces. When a problem affects this many people, it becomes a community-wide concern, thus a public health concern.

April is both Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and it’s time for all of us to take action!

Because sexual violence affects so many people, public health experts emphasize that prevention is key. Prevention means stopping sexual violence before it happens, and that requires all of us. Awareness is the first step, but not the last. I invite you to speak up, challenge harmful behaviors, and take action. Together, we can build a culture where respect and consent are the norms, one where sexual violence has no place.

Throughout the month of April, in addition to this article series, HCWC will be sharing content across all our social media platforms as well as participating in community events. Be sure to follow HCWC on social media for updates on upcoming events. You can find us using the @HCWCenter handle on Facebook, Instagram, and X.