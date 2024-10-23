Roaring Lion Band hoping for history Saturday at Area Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

The Lockhart High School Roaring Lion Band was once again loud and proud Saturday, earning its seventh consecutive superior sweepstakes ratings at the UIL Region 12 event at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio.

The Lions’ band earned three superior ratings in the ratings-only event, with straight 1’s across the board.

The LHS band was 2nd in the prelims at the Band of America event. It placed 9th overall in the finals, a first in school history to make finals at a Band of America contest.

The band advanced to the Area at Pflugerville’s Pfield on Saturday, Oct. 26.

James Crowley, Fine Arts Director for LISD, oversees the band, orchestra, choir, theatre, dance color guard, Lionettes, and all other Fine Arts activities. As band director for five years prior to his promotion, he was especially excited for the Roaring Lion Band.

The LHS Roaring Lion Band has never advanced beyond Area to the UIL State, but Saturday could be a first for the school.

“I’m optimistic,” Crowley said. “But, when you do things you’ve never done before, you never know.”

Peyton Grover is the Roaring Lion Band Director., Joseph Gannon is the Associate Director, and Jared Autrey the Assistant Director. Sergeo Rodriguez is Director of the Color Guard.

“I am extremely pleased,” Crowley said of the band. “The things they have done are incredible as a team. I am so proud for their hard work. They have been unbelievable, working hard on nights and weekends, and getting results.”

The LHS Choir also competed at TMEA Region 12 on Saturday at Madison High School in San Antonio.

Accepted to 5A Mixed Choir for LHS were:

Mireya Goytia, Ariana Perez-Gil

Accepted to 5A Treble Choir:

Emma Bingham, Abigail Burnett, Amira Murillo, Halo Snider

Accepted to 5A Mixed Choir and advancing to Pre-Area: Lucas Nix

The Lockhart High School Lionettes competed Saturday at Texas State University’s UFCU Stadium in San Marcos at the Texas State Strutters Fall Classic.

At Bastrop’s Lost Pines Invitational on Oct. 5, the Roaring Lion Band was named Grand Champion with Outstanding Musical performance, Outstanding Visual Performance, Outstanding Color Guard, and Outstanding Percussion.

At the Dripping Springs Thunder in the Hills Percussion Festival, LHS received 1st place in Class; Outstanding Snare Line, Outstanding Tenor Line, and Outstanding Front Ensemble.