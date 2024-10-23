Several local measures and races on ballot Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

A proposed bond election for up to $150 million is one of the ballot measures facing Caldwell County voters next week.

Tuesday’s (Nov. 5) General Election will have a number of races on the ballot nationally, statewide, districtwide, and locally.

This year’s General Election is expecting a large turnout since it includes the race for U.S. President. There are four U.S. President contestants on the ballot. In order on the ballot, they are former President Donald Trump (Republican), Vice President Kamala Harris (Democrat), Libertarian challenger Chas Oliver, and Green Party challenger Jill Stein.

The Caldwell County Bond Election is for the issuance of a bond not to exceed $150 million for designing, acquiring, demolishing, constructing, developing, extending, expanding, upgrading, renovating, improving, repairing, and maintaining roads, bridges, and highways within Caldwell County. It’s a vote For or Against.

The City of Lockhart has a special election for a Charter Amendment – Proposition A — to possibly reform marijuana enforcement by limiting such enforcement and making Class A or Class B misdemeanor marijuana possession its lowest enforcement priority. There are several articles in this measure, including issuing no citations for paraphernalia or residue in lieu of a possession charge. It would also ban the use of odor detection of marijuana or hemp as a probable cause for search and seizure. Yet another section of the measure would permit officer discipline for violations.

There is also a special election for the annexation of the Lockhart Independent School District being annexed into the Austin Community College District, and therefore authorizing an Ad Valorem Tax.

The ballot will include a number of contested races locally, including Caldwell County Sheriff, a pair of positions on the Caldwell County Commissioners Court, Caldwell County Tax Collector, and a position on the Lockhart Independent School District Board of Trustees.

Incumbent Caldwell County Sheriff Mike Lane (R) will be challenged by Hector Rangel (D).

Incumbent County Commissioner B.J. Westmoreland will be challenged by Taylor Burge (D), and incumbent County Commissioner Ed Theriot (R) will be challenged by Mickey Zapata (D).

Caldwell County Tax Collector Joy Pardo (D) will be challenged by Debbie Sanders (R).

LISD Board of trustee District 4 incumbent Warren Burnett will be challenged by Chris Charles.

There are several uncontested positions on the ballot, yet the names remain. They include Caldwell County Treasurer Gloria Garcia (R), Constable Precinct 1 Richard Sanders, and Constable Precinct 3 Michael Jay Bell.

Among several State races include U.S. representative District 27, where incumbent Michael Cloud will be challenged by Lockhart elementary school teacher Tanya Lloyd (D).

State Representative District 17 incumbent Stan Gerdes (R) will be challenged by Desiree Venable (D).

Also, incumbent U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R) will be challenged by Colin Allred (D), and Libertarian Ted Brown.