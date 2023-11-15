‘Abbi’s Kitchen’ to be permanent fixture with culinary program Share:







LPR staff

The Lockhart ISD Culinary Arts program will forever remember the late Abbi Michelson after the Glosserman family donated $100,000 in her memory to provide the school with a food trailer that will bear her name.

Several members of the Glosserman family were on hand at Monday night’s LISD board meeting.

The trailer will be named “Abbi’s Kitchen,” and will include an air conditioner, a 6-burner stove, a pizza oven, an extra large flat top, a warming station, barbecue pit, ordering windows, a back porch, and several more amenities.

The trailer will be decorated in the school district’s maroon and white colors.

Communications Specialist Heather Smith read from a statement representing LISD: “Those who knew Abbi Michelson have said that she was the epitome of a gracious hostess, someone who opened her home and her heart to everyone she met. Abbi had a talent for bringing people together, creating moments of joy, laughter, and love in her kitchen. Her culinary skills were unmatched, and with every meal, she infused her dishes with love and nourished the souls of those around her.”

After the cost of the trailer, any leftover funds will go toward sending Lockhart students to culinary camps, providing scholarships, and supporting other initiatives for culinary arts students and staff.

Also recognized at Monday’s meeting were Coach Scott Hippensteel’s LHS boys’ cross country team, which recently competed at the state meet after finishing as runner-up at the Regional meet in Corpus Christi.

Finally, the board also honored the organizations and individuals who recently helped bring free eye exams and prescription glasses for LISD’s most in-need students. The program was initiated through Half Helen, which has screened more than 68,000 students since its inception, including those at Lockhart Junior High and LISD’s elementary schools.