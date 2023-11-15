Poco Loco opens large new store in Lockhart Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Poco Loco opened to a large gathering of guests at its new Lockhart business at 1411 South Main Street.

Carlos Gomez with the business’ corporate office, said the excitement is mutual with Lockhart.

“I’ve got to tell you, we are pretty excited about being part of the community,” Gomez said. “We provide a lot of different items from a lot of different countries. We have a lot of Latino stuff.”

The new store will include a 90-foot full-service meat case.

The Lockhart store will be about 24,000 square feet and will employ between 40 and 45 people. It will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The grand opening was held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, and people were standing in line at 6 a.m. Poco Loco was giving the first 400 customers $25 each to shop with in the store.

“Mayor Lew White and other city officers were there,” Gomez said. “They have been very accommodating to us, and the chief of police and the fire chief have been great too.”

Gomez noted the business has joined both the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Also, at the grand opening, Poco Loco gave the Caldwell County Food Bank $2,500 and will be a retail partner of the food bank to give it donations.

The Lockhart Poco Loco will be the 18th supermarket for Poco Loco, stretching all the way to Waco to San Antonio. The headquarters is in Kyle.