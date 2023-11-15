Severo Luna Rodriguez Sr. Share:







Severo Luna Rodriguez Sr. a resident of Lockhart, Texas passed away on November 14, 2023. He was born on December 8, 1933, to Louis Rodriguez and Ysabel Luna.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister; Petra Escobedo and brothers; Luis Rodriguez, Juan Rodriguez.

Severo is survived by his wife of 61 years, Santiaga Rodriguez, sons; Felix Rodriguez, Severo A. Rodriguez Jr. (Rosa), daughters; Maria Facundo (Raymond), Lisa Rodriguez, Sylvia Rodriguez, Margaret Rodriguez (Sixto), Brenda Tienda (Chris). He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home on November 21, 2023, from 5-9 PM with a rosary at 7 PM. Funeral services will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on November 22, 2023, at 10 AM.