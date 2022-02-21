Linda Sue Pittman Share:







Linda Sue Pittman, 69, was met by her Lord and savior on February 13, 2022, in Lytton Springs, Texas and stepped through the veil into heaven. She is survived by her beloved husband Michael of 32 years, her dear children, daughter Carrie Spencer, daughter Elaine Gard and husband Tory, her son Joseph Massa III and wife Heather, and her daughter Aime Alexander and husband Carson, seven grandchildren, Taylor, Aaron, Paige, Chiara, Victoria and partner Mickey, Reid, and Eliza (Maximelle), and her great grandchild, Miki Toth. Linda leaves behind her sister, Leila Myers, her brother Bernard Nykanen (Sidney), her sister-in-law Diane Gonzales (Brian), plus several beloved nieces and nephews.

Linda was born in Detroit, Michigan on June 8, 1952, and was preceded in death by her parents Bernard Nykanen, Marjorie Bailey née Mann, her brothers Robert Nykanen, Erik Nykanen, David Nykanen, and her nieces Karen Stanek and Sherry Lynn Elsey.

Linda was always feisty; you got an opinion sometimes when you didn’t ask. She believed in living life with integrity after learning the real value of things versus people. Always asking questions and pointing out the pitfalls, sometimes she said words that you did not want to hear or think about, but that was Linda. She believed that you must speak the truth, because it is not about us, it is about learning to love and using what you are given to impact others in positive ways.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to the places that mattered most to her: The SAFE Alliance, P.O. Box 19454, Austin, TX 78760, www.safeaustin.org or to Hospice Austin, 4107 Spicewood Springs Road, Austin, TX 78759 www.hospiceaustin.org. Both organizations provide such wonderful care for loved ones and their families. This is a way to honor her legacy and to keep doing the good work of sharing hope to people who need it the most. It was her wish to notify the Lytton Springs Town Crier: she is finally gone.