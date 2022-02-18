Robert Louis Cavazos Share:







Robert Louis Cavazos, 91, passed away on February 14, 2022. Robert was born on February 15, 1930 in Lockhart, Texas to Rafael and Susie Cavazos. He was the oldest of five children.

Robert served in the Korean War, and subsequently had a 27-year career with the Air Force. After retiring from the Air Force, he attended Southwest Texas State University, where he obtained Bachelors and Masters degrees.

He also served as Mayor of San Marcos and was a longtime manager of St. Johns Federal Credit Union. He was active in the San Marcos community and in politics.

Robert was preceded in death by his first wife Velia and by his children Joseph and Sandra Ann.

He is survived by his wife Sylvia; children Robert Jr., Cindy, Sandra, Karen; stepchildren Gerry, David Michael, Kenneth, Mark, Gina, Aaron and Lori. He is also survived by his siblings Carmen, Josie, and Fred, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A visitation service will be held in the Pennington Memorial Chapel, 323 North Comanche Street, San Marcos, Texas, on Tuesday, February 22nd from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 23rd at 10:00 a.m., also at Pennington Memorial Chapel. The burial will take place immediately after the funeral service at the San Marcos City Cemetery on Ranch Road 12.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666.

512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com